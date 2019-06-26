Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( ZBH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ZBH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that ZBH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $116.7, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZBH was $116.7, representing a -13.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.55 and a 20.32% increase over the 52 week low of $96.99.

ZBH is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). ZBH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports ZBH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.19%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZBH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ZBH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ZBH as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF ( JKI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKI with an increase of 1.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ZBH at 1.32%.