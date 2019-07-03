Quantcast

Zimbabwe president says needs to import 800,000 tonnes of maize

By Reuters

Reuters


HARARE, July 3 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe needs to import 800,000 tonnes of maize following a drought that reduced the harvest by more than half, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday, adding that no one in the country would go hungry.

A United Nations agency has said up to 5 million Zimbabweans, a third of the population, would need food aid this year following the El Nino-induced drought.

"Overall, we need to import around 800,000 tonnes because our principle is that no one should die of hunger," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying by state-owned The Herald newspaper.

Last week, the government banned farmers from selling maize to anyone other than the state Grain Market Board as the government moves to keep prices of the crop down after a severe drought cut output.

Tanzania has already promised to sell up to 700,000 tonnes of maize to Zimbabwe, a move that the country's president hoped would stimulate trade between the two nations.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar