Zillow Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for Z

In trading on Monday, shares of Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.38, changing hands as low as $37.60 per share. Zillow Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of Z shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, Z's low point in its 52 week range is $26.38 per share, with $51.465 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.26.
