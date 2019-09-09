Quantcast

Zendesk Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ZEN

In trading on Monday, shares of Zendesk Inc (Symbol: ZEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.68, changing hands as low as $74.93 per share. Zendesk Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Zendesk Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ZEN's low point in its 52 week range is $45.60 per share, with $94.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $76.22.

