ZBRA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $186.65, changing hands as low as $177.06 per share. Zebra Technologies Corp. shares are currently trading down about 10.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ZBRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ZBRA's low point in its 52 week range is $136.16 per share, with $237.15 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $178.76.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »