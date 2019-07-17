Zambia's finmin to outline position on new sales tax in coming weeks

Shutterstock photo





JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Zambia's newly installed finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Wednesday he would in the next few weeks give a clear position on the replacement of the country's current value-added tax with a new, non-refundable sales tax.

The tax is a sour point in a row between the government and miners in Africa's second-largest copper producer. Ng'andu also said a committee would examine the impact of a new tax regime on miners.

