Zambia's finmin to outline position on new sales tax in coming weeks

By Reuters

JOHANNESBURG, July 17 (Reuters) - Zambia's newly installed finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Wednesday he would in the next few weeks give a clear position on the replacement of the country's current value-added tax with a new, non-refundable sales tax.

The tax is a sour point in a row between the government and miners in Africa's second-largest copper producer. Ng'andu also said a committee would examine the impact of a new tax regime on miners.

