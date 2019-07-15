Zambian president removes finance minister, appoints central bank deputy governor

Shutterstock photo





LUSAKA, July 15 (Reuters) - Zambia's president has appointed central bank deputy governor Bwalya Ng'andu as finance minister, taking over from Margaret Mwanakatwe who has been fired, a statement from the president's office said.

President Edgar Lungu's spokesman Isaac Chipampe said in the statement on Sunday night that Ng'andu would be sworn in on Monday morning.

Ng'andu has previously served as managing director of the Development Bank of Zambia, managing director of the National Savings and Credit Bank and director general of the Zambia Investment Centre.