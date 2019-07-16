Zambia finance minister urges quick implementation of austerity

Shutterstock photo





LUSAKA, July 16 (Reuters) - Zambia should step up its implementation of austerity measures to rein in soaring debt and stabilise the economy, newly appointed finance minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Tuesday.

Zambian President Edgar Lungu abruptly fired Margaret Mwanakatwe, his former finance minister, on Monday, appointing in her place the respected deputy head of the central bank, who said he might further delay a sales tax designed to rebalance its economy.

The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly warned that Zambia's high debt and shrinking foreign exchange reserves leave its economy vulnerable.

External debt rose to $10.05 billion at the end of 2018, compared with $8.74 billion a year earlier. Zambia is trying to shrink a fiscal deficit that amounted to 7.5% of gross domestic product last year.

"The current challenge is that we have agreed on (austerity) measures over the last few years, but we need to step up on our action," Ng'andu said.

Ng'andu said the government needs to take specific steps toward sustained economic stabilisation and growth.

Zambia has delayed the receipt of loans totalling $2.6 billion contracted last year in order to rein in its soaring debt, his predecessor, Mwanakatwe, said in May.

The 25 loans had been in the pipeline from 2016 to 2017 but only reached financial closure in the first and second quarters of last year, she said.

The government also plans to delay some projects and cancel others in order to cut down on expenditure and debt.

Ng'andu said effective expenditure control, debt management and enhanced domestic revenue collection were critical to boost Zambia's economy.