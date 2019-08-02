Zambia finance minister says to delay sales tax until January

Shutterstock photo





LUSAKA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zambia will delay the implementation of a new sales tax until January 2020 to allow for further refinement of the law, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Friday.

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, plans to replace the existing Value Added Tax (VAT) with a non-refundable sales tax, but the move has met substantial opposition from businesses.

