Zambia finance minister says to delay sales tax until January

Reuters

LUSAKA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Zambia will delay the implementation of a new sales tax until January 2020 to allow for further refinement of the law, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng'andu said on Friday.

Zambia, Africa's second-largest copper producer, plans to replace the existing Value Added Tax (VAT) with a non-refundable sales tax, but the move has met substantial opposition from businesses.

