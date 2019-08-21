Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Toll Brothers, Target, L Brands and Salesforce

Chicago, IL - August 21, 2019 - Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by cks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

Earnings season is winding down and that means the retailers are on deck.

But that's not all. About 175 companies are set to report this week and it includes a smattering of well-known tech companies too.

However, much of the focus will be on the battered retailers. Some are trading at new multi-year lows going into these earnings reports, especially the apparel retailers.

Others such as the discounters, the home and furniture retailers aren't faring as badly.

Who should you keep an eye on this week?

This Week's Must-See Earnings Charts

1. Toll Brothers TOL will be the first homebuilder to repor t earnings after the huge drop in mortgage rates. Are lower rates driving traffic to the sales centers? And what about the California coastal market? Is there a recovery from the slow start to 2019?

3. Target TGT has beat 3 of the last 4 quarters. With its successful urban Target stores, the shares attempted to break out earlier in 2019. Will another beat push them out of this 5-year trading range?

4. L Brands LB has one of the best earnings surprise records in all of retail. It hasn't missed in 5 years. But that has meant little as same-store-sales have plunged as the Victoria Secrets brand has struggled. Is this the bottom or is more pain still to come?

5. Salesforce CRM hasn't missed since 2017. Shares have stalled out in 2019 on uncertainty in the global economy. Will another beat lead to a breakout rally?

Legalizing THIS Could Be Even Bigger than Marijuana

Americans spend an estimated $150 billion in this industry every year… more than twice as much as they spend on marijuana.

Now that 8 states have fully-legalized it (with several more states following close behind), Zacks has identified 5 stocks that could soar in response to the powerful demand. One industry insider described the future as "mind-blowing" - and early investors can still get in ahead of the surge.

See these 5 "sin stocks" now >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.