Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Google, Cisco, Aptinyx, Uber and Lyft

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL - August 23, 2019 - Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by cks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

(Please use the Soundcloud link from this URL for the PR. Thanks: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/481941/how-young-investors-find-the-next-google )

How Young Investors Find the Next Google

Welcome to Episode #190 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week she's joined by Zacks summer intern, Mitchell Moore, to talk about how young investors can find stock ideas and hot trends from their own dorm rooms.

What if You Knew About Google?

In the 1990s two PhD students in Computer Science at Stanford founded a company they called Google GOOGL . But they didn't go it alone.

Stanford, its faculty and staff, was heavily involved including giving them seed money.

In exchange, the Office of Technology Licensing took a 15% royalty revenue. Stanford, other faculty, and the Google founders also had initial stakes.

When Google went IPO, Stanford was able to cash in. It has cashed in before, including on companies like Cisco CSCO .

And they aren't the only university doing so with start-ups created on campus. Many schools have Offices of Licensing now.

A few years ago, Northwestern faculty helped seed biopharmaceutical company Aptinyx APTX , which discovers therapies for nervous system and brain disorders including Parkinson's.

It was able to cash in with Aptinyx went public in 2018.

Your Roommate: The Next Mark Zuckerberg?

What if your college roommate was involved in working in one of the labs that was doing some of this ground breaking research?

The work may never develop into a company that goes public, which, after all could be years down the line, but it provides investors with ideas as to what areas are the hot R&D ideas.

And it might not even be in biopharma.

There may be an app, a social media company or some other start-up that everyone is clamoring to use like it was with Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.

Or maybe students start to see a trend.

Take ride-sharing. Students were among the first to grab onto the idea when Uber UBER and Lyft LYFT first burst on the scene.

What does the trend look like in investing in it now?

You'll find out the answer to this and other questions young investors should be asking about finding good stock ideas on this week's episode.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.