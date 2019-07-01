YY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of YY Inc (Symbol: YY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $71.47, changing hands as high as $73.77 per share. YY Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YY's low point in its 52 week range is $55.55 per share, with $101.64 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $72.71.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »