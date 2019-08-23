Quantcast

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

Yum China Holdings, Inc. ( YUMC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased YUMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that YUMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.11, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUMC was $44.11, representing a -8.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.27 and a 46.54% increase over the 52 week low of $30.10.

YUMC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). YUMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports YUMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.98%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUMC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have YUMC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares, Inc. ( EMGF )
  • VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF ( MOTI )
  • WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ( CXSE ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOTI with an decrease of -7.99% over the last 100 days. EMGF has the highest percent weighting of YUMC at 2.43%.

