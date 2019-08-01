Quantcast

YUM! Brands (YUM) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research,

YUM! Brands, Inc. YUM has delivered better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2019.

Its adjusted earnings of 93 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents by 6.9%. Also, the bottom line grew 15% on a year-over-year basis. The shift to refranchising substantially helped the company's operating margin and in turn aided earnings.

Its total revenues of $1,310 million were down 4% year over year but surpassed the consensus estimate of $1,275 million. This downside was caused by a decline in sales, owing to the company's continued refranchising initiatives.

Worldwide system sales, excluding foreign currency translation, grew 10%, with each of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell growing 10%. Also, the company opened 312 net new units, reflecting 7% unit growth.

Notably, shares of YUM! Brands have gained 39.6% in the past year, slightly outperforming the  industry 's rally of 37.4%.

Segmental Performance

YUM! Brands reports results under three segments - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Revenues from  KFC  totaled $584 million, down 10% on a year-over-year basis. Comps at this division rose 6%, higher than the year-ago quarter's comps growth of 2% and the first quarter's gain of 5%.

This segment's operating margin was up 860 basis points (bps) to 44.7% year over year, owing to refranchising and same-store sales growth. Unit growth also facilitated margins.

In the quarter under review, the segment opened 331 gross new restaurants in 54 countries.

At  Pizza Hut , revenues amounted to $246 million, up 6% on a year-over-year basis. Comps rose 2% against the year-ago quarter's decline of 1%. Comps were flat in the first quarter of 2019.

The segment's operating margin was up 410 bps year over year to 38.7%, driven by refranchising, comps growth, and lower franchise and property expenses due to a decline in advertising spend associated with the U.S. Transformation Agreement.

Pizza Hut Division opened 221 gross new restaurants in 42 countries in the second quarter.

Taco Bell's  revenues were $480 million, down 1% from the year-ago quarter. Comps rose 7% in the reported quarter, which compared favorably with the year-ago quarter's growth of 2%. In first-quarter 2019, the segment's comps gained 4%.

This segment's operating margin was up 240 basis points to 33.2% year over year.

Taco Bell recorded 55 gross new restaurants openings in 12 countries during the quarter.

Other Financial Details

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2019, totaled $252 million compared with $292 million as of Dec 31, 2018. Long-term debt at the end of the reported quarter was $9,869 million compared with $9,751 million at the end of 2018. During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.9 million shares for $104 million.

Zacks Rank & Peer Releases

YUM! Brands currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Darden DRI reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results , wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, whereas revenues lagged the same. Adjusted earnings of $1.76 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73. Moreover, the bottom line grew 26.6% year over year on higher revenues.

Domino's DPZ reported mixed second-quarter 2019 financial numbers , wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Its adjusted earnings were $2.19 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.00. The metric also grew 19% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom-line improvement was driven by higher net income and lower diluted share count as a result of share repurchases.

Chipotle CMG reported better-than-expected results in the second quarter of 2019 . Its adjusted earnings of $3.99 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.69 by 8.1%. The bottom line also grew 39% from the year-ago quarter, backed by rise in revenues and strong operating margins.

