Quantcast

Yum Brands same-store sales beat Wall Street expectations

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc on Thursday reported better-than-expected sales at established restaurants, powered by growth across all its chains - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

The company's sales from restaurants open at least a year rose 5% in the second quarter ended June 30, beating Wall Street's estimate of 3% growth, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Yum's total revenue fell 4% to $1.31 billion, hurt by the company's move to refranchise its restaurants which replaces sales with royalty fees. Analysts were expecting total revenue of $1.28 billion.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology , US Markets
Referenced Symbols: YUM


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar