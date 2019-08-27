YUM! Brands' KFC to Test Plant-Based Chicken, Eyes Innovation

YUM! Brands, Inc.'s YUM subsidiary Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC is gearing up to introduce a plant-based chicken - Beyond Fried Chicken - in partnership with Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND . This marks KFC's continuous focus on both value and innovation to drive sales.





The test makes the YUM! Brands' subsidiary the first national U.S. quick service restaurant to introduce a Beyond Meat item. KFC will start testing the product in an Atlanta restaurant soon. Feedback from the restaurant will determine whether there will be other tests or a nation-wide rollout.YUM! Brands is the global leader in multi branding that offers consumers more choice and convenience at one outlet. The KFC unit (which accounted for nearly 44.6% of total second-quarter 2019 revenues) has been benefiting the company over the last few quarters, courtesy of several sales-building initiatives. Comps grew 5% at KFC in the first six months of 2019 compared with 2% in the prior-year period, buoyed by its continued focus on innovation balanced with an accelerated pace of promotion.In the las t report ed quarter, the company re-introduced the very popular Chicken and Waffles and soon after launched Cinnabon Biscuits. The launch of a new channel for A La Carte menu items, a 2 for $6 Mix and Match, highlights the company's focus on value.Apart from sales-building initiatives, YUM! Brands' strategic transformation plan to drive growth, efforts to boost the domestic business through various digital initiatives and refranchising efforts bode well.Meanwhile, shares of YUM! Brands, a Zacks Rank#3 (Hold) company, have gained 27.6% year to date compared with the industry's 29.8% growth. The company's initiatives to drive sales are likely to pay off.





Key Picks



A few better-ranked stocks worth considering in the same space include Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI and Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. DNKN , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Darden and Dunkin' Brands have an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 10.1% and 10.9%, respectively.



More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market. Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>