Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Yum! Brands, Inc. ( YUM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased YUM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that YUM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $115.55, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of YUM was $115.55, representing a -3.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $119.72 and a 40.67% increase over the 52 week low of $82.14.

YUM is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). YUM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.19. Zacks Investment Research reports YUM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.08%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the YUM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to YUM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have YUM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF ( PEJ )

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( SPMV )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF ( RCD )

iShares Trust ( USMV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USMV with an increase of 6.85% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of YUM at 5.47%.