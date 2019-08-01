Quantcast

Yum Brands earnings beat on Taco bell, KFC boost

By Reuters

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Thursday, as the restaurant chain operator benefited from better-than-expected growth at KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Yum has invested in delivery services by picking up a stake in GrubHub Inc , while investing in online ordering software company QuikOrder to boost delivery speed and compete better in a crowded restaurant industry.

Taco Bell's same-store sales grew 7%, well above expectations of a 3.75% growth; while KFC grew 6%, topping estimates of a 3.68% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"Second-quarter results maintained early year momentum and helped us to exceed our already high expectations for a strong first half of 2019," Chief Executive Officer Greg Creed said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, trouncing expectations by 6 cents.

Yum's total revenue fell 4% to $1.31 billion, hurt by the company's move to refranchise its restaurants which replaces sales with royalty fees. Analysts were expecting total revenue of $1.28 billion.

Yum shares rose 2.5 pct to $115.35 in light premarket trade.





