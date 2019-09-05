Yum! Brands draws crowd in first junk trade in years

Shutterstock photo





By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (IFR) - Fast food company Yum! Brands raised US$800m this week in its first junk bond in over two years, taking advantage of strong conditions to refinance debt at lower rates.

Yum! Brands, the world's biggest restaurant company with brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, proved a hit among accounts who liked the name and business model.

And with little paper from restaurant companies available in the high-yield universe, investors were glad to gain exposure to a sector that is seen as relatively recession proof amid expectations of an economic downturn.

"Food is a place where people can hide out if things get rocky," said a second investor.

The deal was oversubscribed by seven times, allowing leads to upsize the bond from US$600m to US$800m and price at par to yield 4.75%, inside talk of 4.875% area.

The holdco bond, rated B1/B+, has traded up several points on the break to change hands as high as 102.75 or a yield of 4.411% on Thursday, according to MarketAxess data.

That was seen as a satisfactory result given that pricing was flat to where its last bond deal came in June 2017 when it issued a 4.75 2027 under the operating company. Opco bonds tend to price tighter than those from holdco offerings as they are closer to the company's assets.

That opco bond, rated Ba2/BB, has been trading at around 105.125 or a yield 3.60%.

This comes after Moody's upgraded the company's corporate family ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 on Wednesday, citing its solid financial policy and reduced earnings volatility from a business that is at least 98% franchised.

"The ratings action reflects Yum's scale, brand diversity and franchised based business model that adds stability to earnings and reduces overall capital requirements," said Bill Fahy, a senior credit officer at Moody's.

Like many companies, Yum! is taking advantage of near perfect conditions to refinance debt at what are near historically low rates.

Proceeds are going to pay down US$250m of 5.3% senior notes due September 15, US$157m from a revolving credit facility, with the rest going toward cash on its balance sheet and other general corporate purposes.

As a result, the company is expected to keep it leverage ratio near its target of five times.

Even so, risks for bondholders do exist.

"They have been using more free cash flow to buy back stock and there are no protections from them leveraging up the opco," said the first investor.

It is also exposed to China risks, namely through Yum China, which was spun off in 2016 and is the company's largest franchisee.

"Asia is about 26% of their business and you can imagine that Yum China is a big chunk of that so it is material," said the investor.

Wells Fargo (left), Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley acted as leads on the deal.