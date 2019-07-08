Yuan slips to 2-1/2-week low as strong U.S. jobs buoy dollar

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan hovered at two-and-a-half week lows against a buoyant dollar on Monday, after solid U.S. jobs growth data reined in expectations of a large Federal Reserve rate cut.

The dollar rose against a basket of six other currencies as strong non-farm payrolls data on Friday virtually wiped out chances the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower interest rate by 50 basis points at its July meeting. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8881 per dollar, the weakest since June 19, and 184 pips, or 0.27 percent, softer than the previous fix of 6.8697.

By midday, the onshore spot rate was changing hands at 6.8910, 30 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Traders said the yuan was tracking gains in the dollar in overseas markets, but losses were capped as many investors liquidated their positions when the yuan weakened to near 6.9 per dollar.

The onshore yuan saw support at 6.9 per dollar for now, said a trader at a Chinese bank.

Several market participants believe the yuan will continue to swing in a range of 6.85 to 6.9 in the near term.

Traders said key factors driving the yuan will be the dollar's movements, the Fed's monetary policy stance, the protracted Sino-U.S. trade dispute and domestic economic fundamentals.

Before the Fed's end-July policy review, some China watchers will also shift their focus to a meeting of the Politburo - a top decision-making body of China's ruling Communist Party - where the current economic situation will be discussed.

"Now the question is whether the Politburo meeting this July will see another turn of policy. We think it's not very likely, because now it is not bad enough," said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie in Hong Kong.

"To be sure, the Chinese economy is clearly slowing, but stimulus is always behind the curve," he added.

Pictet Wealth Management also said in a note on Monday that it expects the PBOC to remain accommodative as growth momentum weakens.

"Additional reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cuts are still on the cards in the second half of 2019. With other major central banks turning more dovish, there is also room for further declines in market interest rates in China. However, we do not expect the PBOC to conduct massive monetary stimulus," it said.

Earlier in the session, China published its June foreign exchange reserves, which rose more than expected, as growing hopes for a trade war truce with the United States helped ease downward pressure on the yuan currency.

The global dollar index traded at 97.212 at midday from the previous close of 97.286.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.895 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0400 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.8881 6.8697 -0.27% Spot yuan 6.891 6.894 0.04% Divergence from midpoint* 0.04% Spot change YTD -0.26% Spot change since 2005 revaluation 20.11%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.55 93.43 0.1 Dollar index 97.212 97.286 -0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan * 6.895 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards ** 6.9242 -0.52%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .