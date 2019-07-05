Yuan slips on corporate dollar demand, market awaits U.S. jobs

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched lower due to rising corporate dollar demand on Friday, with the market awaiting U.S. jobs data for signs the Federal Reserve will move to cut interest rates by the month-end.

The dollar was largely steady as traders were unwilling to make huge bets ahead of the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report and as U.S. markets reopen following the Independence Day holiday on Thursday. FRX/

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8697 per dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 6.8705.

Traders said they have shifted their attention to the greenback and the course of the Fed's monetary policy, which will affect major currencies in both the short and medium term.

A trader at a Chinese bank said apart from corporate dollar buying, most market participants were not holding large amounts of positions. Such corporate dollar demand dragged the yuan lower on Friday.

"From our perspective, in the short term, we will pay close attention to the U.S. non-farm payroll data, see if it comes in weaker than expectations again," said Xie Yaxuan, chief economist at China Merchants Securities.

"But if the data remains strong, markets will reprice the chances of a Fed rate cut. And this will bring an obvious shock to global liquidity and China's bond yields."

Expectations the Fed would cut interest rates as early as July have risen strongly, and bets over the size of the cuts this year have also grown.

Many market analysts believe the PBOC will follow suit to ease policy by lowering rates in open market operations if the Fed cuts interest rates at its July policy meeting.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have gained 0.17 percent for the week.

The yuan's weekly gains were largely due to improved sentiment after China and the United States agreed to resume trade talks next week, raising hopes of an end to the months-long trade war that has roiled global markets.

"Positive news should only provide some short-term optimism. The market needs to gauge developments of the bilateral talks," said a second trader at a Chinese bank.

Separately, the latest Reuters poll of 15 respondents showed that bearish bets on the Chinese yuan more than halved. While China's economy has been pummelled by a tariff war with the United States, markets have retained optimism that a conclusion to the conflict will rekindle growth in the country.

The global dollar index fell to 96.754 at midday from the previous close of 96.768.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.8813 per dollar as of midday.

The yuan market at 0427 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.8697 6.8705 0.01% Spot yuan 6.877 6.8713 -0.08% Divergence from midpoint* 0.11% Spot change YTD -0.06% Spot change since 2005 revaluation 20.35%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.42 93.43 0.0 Dollar index 96.754 96.768 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan * 6.8813 -0.06% Offshore non-deliverable forwards ** 6.915 -0.66%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .