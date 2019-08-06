Yuan slightly weaker; Thai baht advances

Reuters
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|
Latest bid
|
Previous day
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.170
|
106.47
|
+0.28
|
Sing dlr
|
1.381
|
1.3814
|
+0.07
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.500
|
31.510
|
+0.03
|
Korean won
|
1214.600
|
1215.3
|
+0.06
|
Baht
|
30.690
|
30.75
|
+0.20
|
Peso
|
51.980
|
52.04
|
+0.12
|
Rupiah
|
14260.000
|
14260
|
+0.00
|
Rupee
|
70.810
|
70.81
|
0.00
|
Ringgit
|
4.187
|
4.19
|
+0.07
|
Yuan
|
7.033
|
7.0250
|
-0.12
|
|
|
|
|
Change so far in 2019
|
|
|
|
Currency
|
Latest bid
|
End 2018
|
Pct Move
|
Japan yen
|
106.170
|
109.56
|
+3.19
|
Sing dlr
|
1.381
|
1.3627
|
-1.29
|
Taiwan dlr
|
31.500
|
30.733
|
-2.43
|
Korean won
|
1214.600
|
1115.70
|
-8.14
|
Baht
|
30.690
|
32.55
|
+6.06
|
Peso
|
51.980
|
52.47
|
+0.94
|
Rupiah
|
14260.000
|
14375
|
+0.81
|
Rupee
|
70.810
|
69.77
|
-1.47
|
Ringgit
|
4.187
|
4.1300
|
-1.36
|
Yuan
|
7.033
|
6.8730
|
-2.28