Yuan retreats as optimism over trade truce subsides

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - The yuan fell on Tuesday, giving up gains from a rally after U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend, as traders turned their focus from the negotiations back to economic fundamentals and seasonal factors.

Markets jumped on Monday on optimism that the world's two largest economies will draw closer to ending their year-long tariff tussle, following a meeting in Japan of presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

But on Tuesday, the tone changed after Trump said any deal with China would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States, arguing that Beijing has had a "big advantage" in trade for "many years."

"As the trade truce has been largely priced in and the uncertainty continues to loom over future trade talks, we expect renminbi to remain range bound in 6.8-6.9 (per dollar) depending on the dollar factor in the near term," OCBC Wing Hang Bank said in a note on Tuesday.

The dollar index <.DXY started the day by edging up to 96.875 - the highest level since June 20 - but it slipped to 96.849 at 0401 GMT. FRX/

China and the United States last agreed to a truce in their trade disputes in December, only to see that collapse in early May, with Trump hiking tariffs on Chinese goods.

"The outlook on trade is not particularly optimistic, it will depend a lot on developments after talks restart," said a Shanghai-based trader with a foreign bank. "In China, people are paying more attention to economic fundamentals."

On Sunday, China issued data that showed its factory activity shrank more than the market expected in June, reflecting the need for stimulus to offset U.S. tariffs and weaker domestic demand.

Premier Li Keqiang vowed on Tuesday to make cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios and seek to lower real interest rates to help reduce funding costs for small firms, as well as ease ownership limits for foreign investors in its financial sector in 2020, a year earlier than scheduled.

A trader in Shanghai predicted downward pressure on the yuan will remain this month with offshore-listed Chinese companies seeking dollars and Hong Kong dollar for dividend payments, which usually are made in June and July.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.05 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.8672 per dollar. Offshore yuan funding costs fell to multi-year lows, in tandem with onshore ones.

