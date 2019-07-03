Yuan eases to 1-week low on Premier Li's dovish policy comments

Reuters





SHANGHAI, July 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased to a one-week low against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as optimism over the latest U.S.-China trade ceasefire began to wane, and as comments by Premier Li Keqiang stoked market expectations of further policy easing.

The yuan had rallied sharply on Monday after the presidents of China and the United States agreed to resume negotiations in a bid to end their year-long trade war. Washington also agreed to postpone new tariffs.

But the yuan's gains were wiped out on Wednesday as traders grew sceptical there will be a durable trade deal any time soon, and as investors shifted their focus back to China's weakening economy, which is the key factor deciding the currency's value in long term.

Prior to the market opening on Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.864 per dollar, 127 pips or 0.19 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.8513.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.8830 per dollar, fell to a low of 6.8920 and was changing hands at 6.8826 at midday, 88 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said buying interest in dollars picked up on Tuesday afternoon and remained strong on Wednesday morning, pushing the yuan lower.

"China will keep its monetary policy flexible to support growth and lower borrowing costs for small and private firms," said Ken Cheung, senior Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

"With easing China-U.S. tensions and prevailing easing bias from major central banks, the PBOC should gain more policy room to ease and we believe that worsening data will open the door for further targeted RRR cuts in the rest of this year."

Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, said in note there were clear signals suggesting the Chinese economy is "in trouble".

Business surveys this week showed China's factory activity contracted in June while service sector growth softened.

At midday, the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8875 per dollar.

The global dollar index fell to 96.722 from the previous close of 96.726.

The yuan market at 0409 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.864 6.8513 -0.19% Spot yuan 6.8826 6.8738 -0.13% Divergence from midpoint* 0.27% Spot change YTD -0.14% Spot change since 2005 revaluation 20.25%

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 93.33 93.46 -0.1 Dollar index 96.722 96.726 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan * 6.8875 -0.07% Offshore non-deliverable forwards ** 6.918 -0.78%

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. .