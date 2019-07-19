You Can Now Expect a Light-touch Fiduciary Rule

(Washington)

The wealth management industry has been holding its collective breath for the last week or so. Ever since DOL chief Acosta resigned, it became very unclear what sort of Fiduciary Rule might be released later this year. Would it be a more onerous version, or a more lenient one? Well, the answer seems very likely to be a lighter-touch version of the rule. That is because Trump has just announced his nomination to the position-Eugene Scalia, son of the former Supreme Court Justice. Scalia has a long and quite conservative track record, and is seen as likely to deregulate more quickly than Acosta.

FINSUM : Scalia seems like an ideal choice for those hoping the DOL's new Fiduciary Rule is significantly lighter than the 2017 version. Perhaps he even scraps it altogether?