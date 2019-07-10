Quantcast

YL Ventures raises $120 mln for 4th Israel cyber-focused fund

By Reuters

TEL AVIV, July 10 (Reuters) - YL Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm focused on early-stage cybersecurity startups in Israel, said on Wednesday it raised $120 million for its fourth fund.

Fund IV brings the total capital under YL Ventures' management to $260 million. Generally investing in only two to three startups each year, the new fund will target a total of 10 companies.

YL Ventures said it bridges the gap between Israeli innovation and U.S. markets, supporting its companies as they go to market, raise follow-on capital and scale up.

The fund is headed by Silicon Valley-based Managing Partner Yoav Leitersdorf.





