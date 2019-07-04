YIT to sell paving, quarries business to Sweden's Peab

Shutterstock photo





STOCKHOLM, July 4 (Reuters) - Swedish construction group Peab will buy Finnish peer YIT's Nordic paving and quarries businesses for 280 million euros ($316 million) to expand in the Nordic region and enter the Danish paving sector.

YIT, Finland's biggest construction firm, said the sale of the business was expected to generate a capital gain of about 40 million euros and would see roughly 1,700 staff transferred to the Swedish company once the deal was finalised.

It said the deal would reduce seasonal earnings volatility and boost its balance sheet.

The deal, which would expand Peab's business across Sweden, Norway and Finland, will allow it to take over some 200 quarries and 63 production asphalt plants in the Nordic reigon. Peab will not assume any debt as part of the deal.

It said it expected the deal to be completed on Jan 1.

($1 = 0.8864 euros)