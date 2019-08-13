Yields rise after U.S. inflation data

Reuters





NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after data showed a pick-up in inflation in July, which was a good sign for the U.S. economy, but likely not enough to deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates at the next policy meeting amid trade war concerns and other global political tensions.

The U.S. consumer price index climbed 0.3% last month, lifted by gains in the cost of energy products and a range of other goods. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI gained 0.3% after rising by the same margin in June.

In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields edged up to 1.652% from 1.64% late on Monday.

At the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to 1.613 from Monday's 1.58% .