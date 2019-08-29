Quantcast

Yields briefly extend rise after U.S. Q2 GDP data, holds gains

By Reuters

Reuters


NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields briefly extended their rise on Thursday, holding gains overall, after data showed the world's largest economy grew as expected in the second quarter, temporarily easing some recession concerns.

Data showed that the second estimate for U.S. gross domestic product growth in the second quarter was 2%, in line with consensus expectations. The figure though was slightly lower than the first GDP estimate that came out a few weeks ago.

In morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.497% from 1.468% late on Wednesday.

At the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields rose to 1.528% from Wednesday's 1.504% .





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics
Referenced Symbols: TLT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar