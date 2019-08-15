Yield Curve Woes, Walmart Shines, Nvidia Preview & Buy Hasbro Stock | Free Lunch

On today's episode of Free Lunch here at Zacks, Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains dives into the inverted yield curve that has sparked increased recession worries. The episode also takes a look at Macy's M and Walmart WMT earnings and what to expect from Nvidia's NVDA quarterly financial results. Free Lunch then closes with why Hasbro HAS is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock at the moment.

The Dow plummeted Wednesday as U.S.-China trade war uncertainty mounts amid broader global economic worries. Wall Street and investors were also likely nervous to see the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slip below 2-year yields. This so-called yield curve inversion happened for the first time since 2007, which has some worried about a pending recession.

Many analysts, traders, and economists view the inverted yield curve as a recession warning. But these signs may have become less reliable due to the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing. Meanwhile, shares of Macy's fell 5% Thursday morning after they tumbled Wednesday following disappointing quarterly financial results. Macy's has failed to impress investors and attract shoppers in the Amazon AMZN age, with J.C. Penney JCP , Nordstrom JWN , and other department stores facing similar struggles.

Retail behemoth Walmart, on the other hand, has performed well as it ramps up its e-commerce and delivery options. WMT once again posted strong comparable sales growth and upped its guidance as overall U.S. consumer sales hum along at an impressive clip.

All eyes will then turn to Nvidia after the closing bell Thursday to see if the chip maker can turn things around amid the larger semiconductor downturn. And the episode closes with a look at why Hasbro is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock right now.

