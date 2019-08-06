Yield Curve Inversion Reaches Worrying Levels

(New York)

The big market ruction of the last few days has sent the yield curve inversion to very worrying levels. The spread between three-month bills and ten-year Treasuries has widened to minus 32 basis points. A yield curve inversion has preceded every recession for the last 50 years. "The US has been an island of prosperity in a sea of weakness, but that looks to be ending as the impact on the consumer side from the new tariffs is likely to be bigger than the previous ones", said a senior portfolio manager at PGIM fixed income.

FINSUM : The last time the yield curve was this inverted was April 2007. That fact alone is major warning sign.