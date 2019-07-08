Yield curve flattest since May as market awaits Fed guidance

Quantcast

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its flattest level in more than a month on Monday as investors tempered Friday's reaction to the strong June employment data, with yields on long-duration bonds falling even as traders significantly reduced bets for an aggressive rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Investors are now focused on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before Congress later in the week for clues on monetary policy.

A week ago, the market forecast an 80.1% chance of a 25-basis-point cut, and a 19.9% chance of a 50-basis-point cut, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. In afternoon trade, the chances were 92% and 8%, respectively.

"To suggest the market is in a holding pattern ahead of Powell's appearance on Wednesday would be an understatement. This week's events are clearly weighted toward the latter half and it would appear so is the potential for any meaningful price action," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Powell will deliver the Fed's semiannual monetary policy report to the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, followed by testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

The long end of the Treasury yield curve on Monday was lower, with the short end up modestly. The spread between two- and 10-year yields , the most widely used measure of the yield curve, fell to a low of 14.9 basis points from its close Friday at 16.9.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was last down half a basis point at 2.039%, with the 30-year yield 2.4 basis points lower at 2.524%. The moves tempered the dramatic rise in yields on Friday following the jobs report, a reaction which may have been exaggerated by low-volume trading following the Fourth of July holiday.

Later in the week, the United States will report consumer price inflation numbers, which are expected to be weak as a result of lower gasoline prices. "It may provide the final piece of confirmation for a 25-basis-point rate cut in July," wrote Thomas Simons, senior money market economist at Jefferies.

July 8 Monday 3:06PMNew York / 1906 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP/d

155-15/32

16/32

10YR TNotes SE/d

127-140/256

3/32

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills

2.1925

2.2408

0.023

Six-month bills

2.07

2.1203

-0.009

Two-year note

99-127/256

1.886

0.013

Three-year note

99-196/256

1.8323

0.005

Five-year note

99-134/256

1.8507

0.009

Seven-year note

99-156/256

1.9351

0.006

10-year note

102-252/256

2.0389

-0.005

30-year bond

107-84/256

2.524

-0.024

YIELD CURVE

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

10-year vs 2-year yield

15.10

-1.80

30-year vs 5-year yield

67.20

-3.65

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps)

Net Change (bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread

2.75

-0.75

U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread

0.75

-0.50

U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread

-2.75

-0.75

U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread

-6.00

-0.75

U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread

-32.00

0.00





