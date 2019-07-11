Yeti (YETI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Yeti (YETI) closed the most recent trading day at $33.96, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of outdoor and recreational products had gained 28.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YETI as it approaches its nex t earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $879.60 million, which would represent changes of +17.58% and +12.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for YETI. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. YETI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, YETI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.3, which means YETI is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that YETI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.