Yeti (YETI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research,

Yeti (YETI) closed at $27.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of outdoor and recreational products had gained 2.37% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.86% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from YETI as it approaches its nex t earnings release.

YETI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $879.60 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.58% and +12.94%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for YETI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. YETI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, YETI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.45, which means YETI is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that YETI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)

