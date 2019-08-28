Yes Bank's USD bonds, shares plunge on Moody's downgrade

Reuters





SINGAPORE, Aug 29 (IFR) - Yes Bank's dollar bonds and shares have plunged after Moody's downgraded its long-term foreign and local currency issuer rating by two notches to Ba3 from Ba1 on concerns over the lower than expected size of its recent capital raising.

The cash price on Yes Bank'sUS$477m 3.75% dollar bonds due in February 2023 slumped to 86.33/87.53 from 91.82 and the yield was at an all time high of 8.43% this morning, according to Tradeweb. Its shares plunged 8% to Rs60 yesterday and are down 67% year to date.

Moody's kept the outlook negative, which it said reflected a deterioration in the bank's solvency and liquidity buffers.

Higher provisions on bad loans pushed the bank into the red in the fourth quarter that ended March 31, while Rs100bn of loans remain on watch list and may turn bad in the next two to three quarters. In addition, around Rs75bn of bond investments, or 10% of the bank's total investment holdings, have had rating downgrades in recent quarters, Moody's said.

Yes Bank is meeting on Friday to consider a second round of fundraising through a share sale, but the decline in its share price will challenge its ability to raise sufficient capital to maintain the rating at the previous level, Moody's said.

The recent QIP will moderately improve the bank's reported common equity tier 1 to 8.6% from 8% as of end-June, but the bulk of the lender's operating profit will be used up on bad loans over the next 12-18 months, leaving it dependent on external capital raising to improve its loss-absorbing buffers, according to Moody's.