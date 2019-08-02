Yen jumps, yuan slumps after Trump breaks truce in China trade war

Reuters





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen surged to a five-week high versus the dollar and a 2-1/2-year peak against the pound on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump broke a truce in the Sino-U.S. trade war, bolstering demand for safe-havens.

Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 after U.S. negotiators returned from trade talks in Shanghai, saying China had failed to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products as promised.

The British pound edged toward a 30-month low versus the dollar due to persistent worries about a no-deal Brexit and a cut in the Bank of England's economic forecasts.

Trump's surprise announcement sent shockwaves through global financial markets and wiped out the dollar's recent rally against the yen, made after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the central bank was not entering a prolonged easing cycle.

An escalation in trade friction between the world's two-largest economies threatens to bring further volatility to stocks and bond yields, which could weigh on the dollar and currencies from commodities exporters that trade with China.

"There was a speculative move to test the dollar/yen's downside, but it ran into a lot of real-demand bids," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"Yen buying still has further room to run, especially against the crosses. Trump has given us plenty of reason to move to risk-off trades. The trade war will be in focus for some time to come."

Against the dollar, the yen jumped to 106.84, its strongest since June 25, before paring gains to trade at 107.06.

Falling Treasury yields initially put pressure on the dollar against the yen, but the yen then started to race higher against other currencies as the yuan fell and Chinese stocks weakened, analysts said.

Sterling is down 2.3% this week, its biggest weekly decline since October 2017.

Later on Friday U.S. nonfarm payrolls for July are expected to show 164,000 new jobs were created, less than 224,000 new jobs created in the previous month.

Under normal circumstances, the nonfarm payrolls data would command traders' attention, but it risks being drowned out as investors track the impact of Trump's decision to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.