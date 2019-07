Shutterstock photo





CAIRO, July 16 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi military spokesman said the group has targeted drone hangars in Saudi Arabia'sJizan airport, the Houthis' Al-Masirah TV reported on Tuesday.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the report.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia in recent months.