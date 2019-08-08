Quantcast

Yemen's Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi's Abha airport -military spokesman

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Yemen's Houthi group launched two drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's southern Abha airport, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said later on Friday that a Houthi drone targeting Abha had been intercepted and downed.

Al Masirah TV's Twitter feed quoted the Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria as saying the attack on Abha airport targeted the monitoring tower and other sensitive locations, adding that air traffic was disrupted.

The escalation in violence threatens a U.N.-sponsored deal for a ceasefire and troop withdrawal from the flashpoint coastal city of Hodeidah, which became the focus of the war last year when the coalition tried to seize its port, the Houthis' main supply line and a lifeline for millions of Yemenis.





This article appears in: Government , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar