CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Yemen'sIran-aligned Houthi movement said on Thursday that it carried out attacks on military sites in Jizan Airport in Saudi Arabia, the group's Al-Masirah TV reported.

There was no Saudi confirmation of the attacks.

The Houthis, who are fighting in neighbouring Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia, which is leading a coalition battling them.