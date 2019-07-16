Quantcast

Yemeni Houthis say they have attacked airbase in Saudi city of Khamis Mushait

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


CAIRO, July 16 (Reuters) - A Yemeni Houthi military spokesman said on Tuesday that Houthi forces had attacked the King Khalid air base near the southwestern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait with drones, the Houthi al-Masirah TV reported.

The spokesman had also said earlier that Houthi forces had attacked drone hangars at Jizan airport.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said it had intercepted two drones in Yemeni airspace that had been launched towards Jizan, Saudi state TV said. But there was no immediate comment on the reported attack on the air base.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar