Yelp Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Thursday, shares of Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.90, changing hands as high as $36.47 per share. Yelp Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YELP shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Yelp Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, YELP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.33 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.74.

