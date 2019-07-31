YELP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.79, changing hands as high as $35.80 per share. Yelp Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of YELP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, YELP's low point in its 52 week range is $29.33 per share, with $52.50 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $35.52.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »