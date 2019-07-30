Yandex (YNDX) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.2% in Session

Yandex N.V. YNDX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $37.04 -$40.48 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2019.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Yandex. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Yandex currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may consider Alteryx, Inc. AYX , which also has a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

