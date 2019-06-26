Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Yamana Gold Inc. ( AUY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AUY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that AUY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.47, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AUY was $2.47, representing a -23.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.23 and a 38.76% increase over the 52 week low of $1.78.

AUY is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). AUY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.13. Zacks Investment Research reports AUY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -78.33%, compared to an industry average of 16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AUY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AUY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AUY as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF ( SILJ )

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF ( GDXJ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDXJ with an increase of 5.86% over the last 100 days. SILJ has the highest percent weighting of AUY at 4.53%.