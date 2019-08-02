Yamana (AUY) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.5% in Session

Yamana Gold Inc. AUY was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company-as the stock is now up 31% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Yamana. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Yamana currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Yamana Gold Inc. Price

Yamana Gold Inc. price | Yamana Gold Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Mining - Gold industry may consider Alamos Gold Inc. AGI , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Is AUY going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.





Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains ofandin as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>