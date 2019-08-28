Yahoo Japan to end ivory sales

Reuters





By Sam Nussey and Yoshiyasu Shida

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp plans to end the sale of ivory on the country's biggest online auction site, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, finally joining competitors in a ban.

Yahoo Japan will end ivory trading, blamed by wildlife campaigners for perpetuating an illegal international black market, from Nov. 1, the sources said. They declined to be identified as the information is not public.

Elephant tusks remain in demand in Japan, which allows the domestic trading of ivory brought into the country before it imposed an import ban in 1989, making it the world's largest legal ivory market.

The tusks are used to make "hanko" name seals which, when dipped in red ink and stamped on paper, are used like a signature in a wide range of transactions from opening a bank account to registering a marriage.

The two sources told Reuters Yahoo Japan, a consolidated subsidiary of telco SoftBank Corp , decided to halt trading following reports that ivory being traded on Yahoo Japan's platform was being on-sold to China.

China outlawed the trade in 2017, with increasingly strict rules around the world another factor behind the decision, the sources said.

A report by wildlife trade monitoring group Traffic last year pointed to seizures of Japan-procured ivory being smuggled into China.

The Japanese government last month began requiring domestic traders to prove the age of tusks via carbon dating in a bid to prevent illegal imports.

An estimated 100 African elephants are killed each day by poachers seeking ivory, meat and body parts, leaving only 400,000 remaining, environmentalists estimate.