Xylem Inc. (XYL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2019

Xylem Inc. ( XYL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XYL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that XYL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.06, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XYL was $74.06, representing a -13.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.39 and a 22.11% increase over the 52 week low of $60.65.

XYL is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as IDEX Corporation ( IEX ) and Graco Inc. ( GGG ). XYL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.16. Zacks Investment Research reports XYL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.92%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XYL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to XYL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XYL as a top-10 holding:

Managed Portfolio Series ( TBLU )

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF ( CGW )

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF ( SIMS )

First Trust Water ETF ( FIW )

Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares ( DUSL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FIW with an increase of 3.81% over the last 100 days. TBLU has the highest percent weighting of XYL at 6.85%.