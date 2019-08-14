Xylem Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for XYL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.98, changing hands as low as $74.82 per share. Xylem Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XYL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XYL's low point in its 52 week range is $60.65 per share, with $85.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $74.88.
