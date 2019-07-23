XPO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.96, changing hands as high as $64.33 per share. XPO Logistics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XPO's low point in its 52 week range is $41.05 per share, with $116.27 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $63.61.
