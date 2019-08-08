Xperi Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XPER

In trading on Thursday, shares of Xperi Corp (Symbol: XPER) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.39, changing hands as high as $20.63 per share. Xperi Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XPER shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XPER's low point in its 52 week range is $12.08 per share, with $25.84 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.38.
